Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

