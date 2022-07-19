Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE DFS opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.