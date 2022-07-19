Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 794.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.26 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical
In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.29.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
