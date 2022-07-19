Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 794.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $206.26 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.29.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.