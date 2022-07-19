Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after acquiring an additional 368,109 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

NYSE OMC opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

