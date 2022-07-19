Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,342. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

