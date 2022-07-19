Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.68

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 3281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $868.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $182.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,836 shares of company stock valued at $402,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.