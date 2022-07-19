PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,476. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

