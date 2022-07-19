Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

