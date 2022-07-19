Pennon Group Plc (PEGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.6003 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.19) to GBX 990 ($11.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,070 ($12.79) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.39) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,053.33.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading

