Peet DeFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the dollar. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00341825 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019468 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.
Peet DeFi Profile
Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance.
Peet DeFi Coin Trading
