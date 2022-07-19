Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Short Interest Update

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:PSFE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PSFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

