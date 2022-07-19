Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Short Interest Update

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 13,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Paysafe Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSFE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.28.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $367.67 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe
Analyst Ratings Changes
PSFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paysafe (PSFE)
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.