Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

