Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Trading Up 1.7 %

PTNR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 1,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.74. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Partner Communications Company Profile

PTNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

