Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Particl (PART) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Particl has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $472.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,296,804 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

