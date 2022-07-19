Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,323 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,317,982. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.