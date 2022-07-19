Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 291 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.96. 1,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

