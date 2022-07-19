Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 273 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit stock traded up $9.22 on Tuesday, hitting $397.47. 11,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

