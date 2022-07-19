Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.61% of MiMedx Group worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,501 shares of company stock valued at $527,228. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

