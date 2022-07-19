Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 694,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,141,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.