Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.89. 49,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

