Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 151,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 125,943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.65. 208,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,786,896. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.