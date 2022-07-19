Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,143 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.85. 71,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,400. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

