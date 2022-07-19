Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bunge by 7,596.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Bunge by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bunge by 1,486.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.26. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

