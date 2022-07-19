Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.35.

PTON stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 144,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

