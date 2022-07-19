Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $246.07. 7,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

