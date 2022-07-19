Parkside Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $814,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 325.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,189.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $340,338 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 10,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,341. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.