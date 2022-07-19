Parkside Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,063. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53.
