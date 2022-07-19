Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $80.60. 183,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,679. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.