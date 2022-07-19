Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. 18,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

