Parkside Investments LLC Buys 72,125 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,125 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up approximately 2.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,328,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 210,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 138,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

