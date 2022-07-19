Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded up $44.83 on Tuesday, hitting $1,737.40. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,065. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,756.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,527.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,348.63.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $23.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

