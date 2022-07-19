Parkside Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

GOGO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 4,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,552. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gogo news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

See Also

