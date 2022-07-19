Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

