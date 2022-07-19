Pacoca (PACOCA) Reaches One Day Volume of $27,950.00

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Pacoca has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pacoca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Pacoca has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $27,950.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00391304 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001742 BTC.
Pacoca Coin Profile
Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io.
Pacoca Coin Trading
