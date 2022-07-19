Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $71.09. 7,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

