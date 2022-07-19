Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 10,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Orogen Royalties Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

