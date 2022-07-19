Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,122.00

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $11,809.55 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 94.8% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00386992 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus.

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.