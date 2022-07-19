Origin Sport (ORS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66,040.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $66,040.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00067463 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000591 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

