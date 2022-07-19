Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Orica stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. 371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159. Orica has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.

Orica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

