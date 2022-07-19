ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 134,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ORIC. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 76,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $214,523.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 802,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,478.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 176,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

