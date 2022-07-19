Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
ORZCF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.07. 43,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,160. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
