ORAO Network (ORAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,767.00

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $167,813.40 and approximately $26,767.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00386159 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

