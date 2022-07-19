Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. 46,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,702. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

