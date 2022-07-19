OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $5.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

OppFi Price Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.12 on Friday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OppFi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

In related news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,285.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other OppFi news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,307.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,739 shares in the company, valued at $687,285.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,089.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 157,712 shares of company stock valued at $495,254. Corporate insiders own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

(Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

