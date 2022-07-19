OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) PT Lowered to $5.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.12 on Friday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
