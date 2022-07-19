OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 171,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. On average, analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

