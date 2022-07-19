One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $15.11 Million Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,020,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,001 shares during the period. ACV Auctions accounts for 9.4% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 61.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 304,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 15,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.28.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

