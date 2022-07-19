One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up 2.5% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.1 %

TPL stock traded up $35.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,728.37. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,527.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,348.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.91 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

