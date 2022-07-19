OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Update

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
