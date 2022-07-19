OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) versus NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head to Head Survey

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OmniComm Systems and NextPlay Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.19%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OmniComm Systems and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 4.57 -$37.97 million ($0.47) -0.68

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95% NextPlay Technologies -498.98% -53.41% -36.11%

Summary

OmniComm Systems beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniComm Systems

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

