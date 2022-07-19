Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

OMGA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,433. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $221.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

